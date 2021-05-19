Ukraine should gradually raise its carbon tax to avoid EU’s border measures -expert group

Ukraine should gradually raise its national CO2 tax to avoid the effects of the EU’s planned carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) while it prepares its national carbon market, an expert group said in a report presented Wednesday.