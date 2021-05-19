BRIEFING: A guide to the UK ETS

Published 01:41 on May 19, 2021 / Last updated at 01:41 on May 19, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland, UK ETS / No Comments

(Subscribers only) - The UK’s new emissions trading scheme kicks off on Wednesday with the first allowance auction, with the market modelled after the EU ETS to facilitate a future linkage. Here’s a quick guide outlining its design and how it differs from its European counterpart.