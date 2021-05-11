Americas > New Brunswick sets out income tax cut to offset provincial CO2 levy

New Brunswick sets out income tax cut to offset provincial CO2 levy

Published 20:48 on May 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:18 on May 11, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes  /  No Comments

New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government on Tuesday said it will reduce personal income taxes to blunt the impact of the Canadian province's abbreviated C$40/tonne carbon levy on fossil fuels, resurrecting an idea proposed by the federal Liberal Party over a decade ago and adopting a more progressive approach favoured by some economists.

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government on Tuesday said it will reduce personal income taxes to blunt the impact of the Canadian province’s abbreviated C$40/tonne carbon levy on fossil fuels, resurrecting an idea proposed by the federal Liberal Party over a decade ago and adopting a more progressive approach favoured by some economists.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software