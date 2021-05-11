New Brunswick sets out income tax cut to offset provincial CO2 levy

New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government on Tuesday said it will reduce personal income taxes to blunt the impact of the Canadian province's abbreviated C$40/tonne carbon levy on fossil fuels, resurrecting an idea proposed by the federal Liberal Party over a decade ago and adopting a more progressive approach favoured by some economists.