‘Meta-registry’, carbon clubs could help de-risk Paris emissions trading, experts say
Published 21:52 on May 11, 2021 / Last updated at 21:52 on May 11, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A meta-registry connecting different carbon standards and coalitions of nations could help stamp out risks associated with bilateral and multilateral emissions trading under the Paris Agreement, experts said Tuesday in response to a new legal analysis published on the subject.
