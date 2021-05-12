Australia commits A$280 mln to buy offsets from large industrial facilities
Published 04:04 on May 12, 2021 / Last updated at 04:04 on May 12, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia will spend A$280 million ($219 mln) over the next decade to buy carbon credits from large industrial facilities cutting emissions below their Safeguard Mechanism baselines.
