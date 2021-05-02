Soaring EU carbon price stifling low-carbon investment, creating “live and let die” business environment

“Huge financial resources” that Poland’s energy sector could be spending on the low-carbon transition are instead ending up “in the accounts of foreign hedge funds” that are driving EU carbon prices to record levels, warned the incoming head of one of the country’s utilities, while another expert said this is creating a "live and let die" situation for ETS participants.