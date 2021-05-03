Germany aims to launch carbon contract-for-difference support for industry this year

The German government said it could launch its scheme for carbon contracts for difference (CCfDs) this year to spur decarbonisation of its heavy industry, according to a document published by the federal Ministry of Environment (BMU).