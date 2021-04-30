EU Market: EUAs slide below €48 after weak auction as rally stutters upon compliance
Published 14:49 on April 30, 2021 / Last updated at 14:49 on April 30, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs briefly dropped below €48 on Friday after a weak auction and as traders adopt a more cautious outlook for the coming month following the passing of the end-April ETS compliance deadline.
