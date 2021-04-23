US Carbon Pricing and LCFS Roundup for week ending Apr. 23, 2021

Published 21:23 on April 23, 2021

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including developments in Washington, Pennsylvania, and New York.