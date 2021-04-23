Financials’ California carbon length approaches 60 Mt, as regulated entities whittle down holdings

Speculators brought their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings closer to pre-pandemic levels this week, as WCI emitters once again reduced their net length, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.