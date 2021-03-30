LCFS Market: California prices dip to 11-mth low, while forward transactions dry up

Published 17:54 on March 30, 2021 / Last updated at 17:54 on March 30, 2021

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits continued to fade this week to levels not seen since last spring, while market participants noted several reasons for a lack of trades further out on the curve in recent months.