Ontario approved to implement large emitter programme in 2022
Published 23:24 on March 29, 2021 / Last updated at 23:24 on March 29, 2021 / Americas, Canada / No Comments
The Canadian environment ministry announced on Monday it will stand down the federal ‘backstop’ output-based pricing system (OBPS) in Ontario in favour of a provincially-run scheme from next year, leaving industrial emitters in the country’s most populous jurisdiction to face their third CO2 pricing system in six years.
