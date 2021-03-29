Increased driving, RD capacity could weigh on US biofuel credit prices -analysts

Rising US vehicle miles travelled (VMT) this summer and build-out of renewable diesel (RD) capacity in the coming years could alleviate pressure on RIN prices under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), analysts with a major US investment bank said Monday.