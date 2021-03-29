Americas > Increased driving, RD capacity could weigh on US biofuel credit prices -analysts

Increased driving, RD capacity could weigh on US biofuel credit prices -analysts

Published 22:06 on March 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:06 on March 29, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

Rising US vehicle miles travelled (VMT) this summer and build-out of renewable diesel (RD) capacity in the coming years could alleviate pressure on RIN prices under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), analysts with a major US investment bank said Monday.

Rising US vehicle miles travelled (VMT) this summer and build-out of renewable diesel (RD) capacity in the coming years could alleviate pressure on RIN prices under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), analysts with a major US investment bank said Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software