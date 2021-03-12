While financials boost, regulated entities slash California carbon holdings

Published 21:47 on March 12, 2021

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) speculators bolstered their holdings closer to pre-pandemic levels this week, while emitters cut their positions for a fifth consecutive week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.