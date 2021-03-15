RGGI states to cut 19 mln allowances from annual CO2 budgets in surplus bank adjustment
Published 17:14 on March 15, 2021 / Last updated at 17:14 on March 15, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
RGGI will cut nearly 16% of this year's CO2 budget under the power sector cap-and-trade scheme as it accounts for the pre-2021 allowances surplus, with the adjustment leading to slightly smaller upcoming auctions, data released Monday showed.
