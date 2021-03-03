Americas > Environmental group urges Virginia commission to reject Dominion’s RGGI procurement strategy

Environmental group urges Virginia commission to reject Dominion’s RGGI procurement strategy

Published 17:53 on March 3, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:50 on March 3, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A Virginia utility commission should not approve a Dominion subsidiary’s rate request to cover RGGI compliance costs under the power sector carbon market, or at least should eliminate the generator’s ability to recover carrying costs, according to pre-hearing testimony released Tuesday evening.

