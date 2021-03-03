Americas > TransAlta emissions fall 20% in 2020 amid lower Alberta coal generation

TransAlta emissions fall 20% in 2020 amid lower Alberta coal generation

Published 20:59 on March 3, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:59 on March 3, 2021  /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

Calgary-based power generator TransAlta saw its GHG emissions fall 20% last year partially due to lower thermal coal output and gas conversions that will result in lower compliance obligations under Alberta’s market-based large emitter programme, according to year-end earnings published Wednesday.

Calgary-based power generator TransAlta saw its GHG emissions fall 20% last year partially due to lower thermal coal output and gas conversions that will result in lower compliance obligations under Alberta’s market-based large emitter programme, according to year-end earnings published Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software