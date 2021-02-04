NA Markets: RGGI prices recover during cold snap, as California allowances linger ahead of auction

Published 22:51 on February 4, 2021 / Last updated at 22:51 on February 4, 2021

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices recovered on the secondary market this week as colder weather in the Northeast US prompted more carbon-intensive units to come online, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices remained roughly unchanged.