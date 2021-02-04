NA Markets: RGGI prices recover during cold snap, as California allowances linger ahead of auction
Published 22:51 on February 4, 2021 / Last updated at 22:51 on February 4, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices recovered on the secondary market this week as colder weather in the Northeast US prompted more carbon-intensive units to come online, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices remained roughly unchanged.
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices recovered on the secondary market this week as colder weather in the Northeast US prompted more carbon-intensive units to come online, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices remained roughly unchanged.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.