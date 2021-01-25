Natural climate solutions can provide 7 bln tonnes of CO2 abatement by 2030 -report

Published 22:39 on January 25, 2021 / Last updated at 01:03 on January 26, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Investing in conservation and land management programmes can sequester nearly one-third of the carbon necessary to keep temperatures in line with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C target, with carbon markets seen as an important component in realising this goal, according to a report published Monday.