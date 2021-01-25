EU Market: EUAs drop 3.2% on weaker gas, warnings of looming auctions
Published 20:44 on January 25, 2021 / Last updated at 21:49 on January 25, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs tumbled back towards €33 on Monday as gas prices again weakened and observers warned of pressure from the upcoming auction resumption.
