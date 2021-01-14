NA Markets: RGGI recedes from historic highs on speculative selling, CCAs remain tied to 2021 floor

Published 22:42 on January 14, 2021 / Last updated at 00:26 on January 15, 2021

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices fell from all-time highs over the week while speculators opted to sell off positions amid limited compliance demand, as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values rose slightly on the front end of the curve.