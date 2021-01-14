Quebec’s industrial carbon allowance allocation dips slightly in 2021

Published 22:40 on January 14, 2021 / Last updated at 00:23 on January 15, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Quebec’s initial free allowance distribution for 2021 declined slightly from the previous year, with additional allocation due to industrial emitters by the end of 2022, according to data published by the province's environmental ministry.