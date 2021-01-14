Americas > New Mexico governor prioritises LCFS in 2021 legislative agenda

New Mexico governor prioritises LCFS in 2021 legislative agenda

Published 22:44 on January 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:44 on January 14, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) on Wednesday identified a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) as one of her priorities for the state’s 2021 legislative session, adding to the state’s roster of possible market-based climate policies.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) on Wednesday identified a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) as one of her priorities for the state’s 2021 legislative session, adding to the state’s roster of possible market-based climate policies.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software