New Mexico governor prioritises LCFS in 2021 legislative agenda

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) on Wednesday identified a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) as one of her priorities for the state’s 2021 legislative session, adding to the state’s roster of possible market-based climate policies.