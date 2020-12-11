EU Market: EUAs hit new heights above €31 as leaders agree higher target
Published 19:26 on December 11, 2020 / Last updated at 21:10 on December 11, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
European carbon prices entered new territory on Friday, leaping above the €31.00 mark that had stood as the all-time high since 2006 as EU leaders agreed to tougher 2030 emissions targets.
