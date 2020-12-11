EU confirms Brexit-induced cuts to 2021 MSR withdrawals, aviation volumes
Published 20:14 on December 11, 2020 / Last updated at 21:21 on December 11, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Commission detailed its expected MSR auction withdrawals and aviation allowance volumes for 2021 late on Friday, confirming an expected drop in both once the UK exits the scheme at year-end.
