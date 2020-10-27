EU Market: EUAs slide on another weak auction, wider market jitters
Published 15:59 on October 27, 2020 / Last updated at 15:59 on October 27, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
European carbon prices were softer on Tuesday following another weak auction results and amid nervousness in wider financial markets.
European carbon prices were softer on Tuesday following another weak auction results and amid nervousness in wider financial markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.