SK Market: Korean monthly CO2 auction sells out for first time since April
Published 09:02 on October 14, 2020 / Last updated at 12:04 on October 14, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea sold all 616,100 allowances on offer at Wednesday’s monthly carbon auction, the first time a sale has gone oversubscribed in half a year as KAU prices slowly recover after being slashed in half over the summer months.
