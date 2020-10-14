China > Shanghai to hold extra CO2 allowance auction on compliance deadline

Shanghai to hold extra CO2 allowance auction on compliance deadline

Published 11:54 on October 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 11:58 on October 14, 2020  /  China, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

The Shanghai government will auction an additional 2 million carbon allowances to participants in its emissions trading scheme on Oct. 30, the deadline day for participants to surrender permits to cover for their 2019 emissions.

