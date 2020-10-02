Carbon border measure requires gradual phaseout of free EUAs, says incoming EU trade chief
Published 17:21 on October 2, 2020 / Last updated at 19:03 on October 2, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU should gradually put an end to free EUA allocation as it moves to implement a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), the European Commission’s candidate to take over the trade portfolio said on Friday.
The EU should gradually put an end to free EUA allocation as it moves to implement a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), the European Commission’s candidate to take over the trade portfolio said on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.