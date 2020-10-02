UPDATE – EU ETS must support commercial case for green hydrogen to reach net zero by 2050 -report
Published 07:30 on October 2, 2020 / Last updated at 11:05 on October 2, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Making carbon-free 'green' hydrogen commercially viable by 2030 should be the EU ETS’ new ‘de facto’ policy objective if the EU wants to reach climate neutrality, an asset management report released Friday said.
Making carbon-free ‘green’ hydrogen commercially viable by 2030 should be the EU ETS’ new ‘de facto’ policy objective if the EU wants to reach climate neutrality, an asset management report released Friday said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.