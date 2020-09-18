November WCI current auction to offer 56.4 mln allowances
Published 21:32 on September 18, 2020 / Last updated at 21:32 on September 18, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The Q4 California-Quebec carbon auction will feature 56.4 mln current permits in the final WCI quarterly sale of the year, slightly more than previous estimates due to the inclusion of some past vintage units.
The Q4 California-Quebec carbon auction will feature 56.4 mln current permits in the final WCI quarterly sale of the year, slightly more than previous estimates due to the inclusion of some past vintage units.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.