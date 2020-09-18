November WCI current auction to offer 56.4 mln allowances

Published 21:32 on September 18, 2020 / Last updated at 21:32 on September 18, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The Q4 California-Quebec carbon auction will feature 56.4 mln current permits in the final WCI quarterly sale of the year, slightly more than previous estimates due to the inclusion of some past vintage units.