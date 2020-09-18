Compliance entities part with California carbon allowances again as financials build holdings
Published 22:05 on September 18, 2020 / Last updated at 22:05 on September 18, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Emitters continued to reduce their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week as prices rose on the secondary market, while speculators added to their collective position, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
