California carbon prices see little movement despite heatwave and higher power consumption

Published 23:06 on September 8, 2020 / Last updated at 23:06 on September 8, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Record-setting California temperatures increased the deployment of CO2-emitting electricity generation through the first week of September, though the recent heatwave has yielded few impacts on California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices.