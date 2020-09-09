RFS Market: RIN prices spike on report that US EPA will reject retroactive biofuel waivers

US biofuel credit (RIN) values briefly surged Wednesday morning on a news report that President Donald Trump instructed the EPA to deny retroactive compliance waiver applications under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in order to shore up electoral support in the Midwest.