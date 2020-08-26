New jurisdictional REDD standard may generate offsets in 2021

Published 18:59 on August 26, 2020 / Last updated at 22:59 on August 26, 2020

The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme’s new standard for combating tropical deforestation may start yielding carbon credits as soon as next year, depending on the status of negotiations with potential partner governments, a webinar heard Wednesday.