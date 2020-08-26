EU Market: EUAs retreat after hitting new six-week high above €29
Published 20:11 on August 26, 2020 / Last updated at 23:53 on August 26, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs extended a six-week high above €29 on Wednesday but later fell back, consolidating their late August surge after one of the month's bigger sales cleared comfortably.
