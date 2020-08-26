EMEA > EU Market: EUAs retreat after hitting new six-week high above €29

EU Market: EUAs retreat after hitting new six-week high above €29

Published 20:11 on August 26, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:53 on August 26, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs extended a six-week high above €29 on Wednesday but later fell back, consolidating their late August surge after one of the month's bigger sales cleared comfortably.

EUAs extended a six-week high above €29 on Wednesday but later fell back, consolidating their late August surge after one of the month’s bigger sales cleared comfortably.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software