EU trade commissioner resigns over Irish golf dinner scandal
Published 20:51 on August 26, 2020 / Last updated at 22:58 on August 26, 2020 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU's trade chief, one of the members of the EU Commission in charge of designing the bloc's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), resigned on Wednesday over uproar that he breached COVID rules.
