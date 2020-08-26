August heatwave sends California power consumption above 2019 levels

August 26, 2020

California’s heatwave this month pushed power consumption above levels for the same period in 2019, with much of the increase filled by carbon-emitting sources, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.