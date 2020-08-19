EMEA > Emission cuts from UK climate finance jumps as big project added -govt report

Emission cuts from UK climate finance jumps as big project added -govt report

Published 17:58 on August 19, 2020

The UK has financed 39 climate projects in developing countries that resulted in 31 Mt of CO2e reduced or avoided over 2011-2020, the government said in a report on Wednesday, a rate of abatement eclipsed by emissions growth that campaigners say is a result of its fossil fuel funding.

