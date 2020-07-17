WCI emitters build carbon allowance position as financials hold firm

Compliance entities slightly increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week as prices inched up on the secondary market, while speculators once again made few alterations, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.