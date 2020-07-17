Americas > US federal judge sides with California in final ETS linkage challenge

US federal judge sides with California in final ETS linkage challenge

Published 20:54 on July 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:26 on July 17, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A federal judge on Friday ruled California’s cap-and-trade linkage with Quebec does not violate the US Constitution’s Foreign Affairs Doctrine, settling all four challenges filed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

