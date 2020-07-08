Veteran carbon journalist sues Bloomberg over dismissal

Published 13:58 on July 8, 2020 / Last updated at 15:52 on July 8, 2020 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

A veteran carbon market journalist has sued Bloomberg over his dismissal, alleging it was based on him ‘whistle-blowing’ over the news agency’s “biased” coverage of climate change and the Paris Agreement.