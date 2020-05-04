New Zealand opposition wants to delay ETS reform bill by a year

Published 07:19 on May 4, 2020

New Zealand’s opposition National party wants to delay the ongoing emissions trading scheme reform by a year due to the COVID-19 crisis, it stated in a House committee review of the bill released Monday, though the committee majority proposed only minor changes to the legislation.