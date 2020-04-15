US power companies, associations request carbon pricing conference from FERC

A coalition of fossil-based and renewable electricity generators and trade groups petitioned the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Tuesday to host a technical conference on carbon pricing, as more regional grid operators debate the inclusion of a CO2 adder in wholesale power markets.