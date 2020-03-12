UPDATE – Judge hands California early victory in carbon market linkage suit, two challenges remain

Published 20:36 on March 12, 2020 / Last updated at 21:53 on March 12, 2020

A federal judge on Thursday ruled California’s ETS linkage with Quebec does not violate the US Constitution’s Treaty and Compact Clauses, but the court did not rule on two remaining legal challenges brought by the Department of Justice (DOJ).