NA Markets: WCI prices crater on recession and coronavirus fears, as RGAs fall before auction results

Published 21:38 on March 12, 2020 / Last updated at 21:38 on March 12, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices plunged to a nearly one-year low this week as the unravelling stock market and spreading COVID-19 virus stoked fears of a global recession, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) saw more modest drops ahead of Q1 auction results.