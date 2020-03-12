RFS Market: RIN prices plummet as coronavirus impacts weigh

Published 10:37 on March 12, 2020 / Last updated at 10:47 on March 12, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices under the Renewable Fuel Standard tumbled on Thursday as the global macroeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus exerted bearish pressure on the market.