UK’s final EUA sale volumes likely to be spread over 2020 -experts
Published 18:01 on December 20, 2019
An estimated 120-150 million EU carbon allowances that remain to be auctioned by the UK before it formally exits the bloc and its ETS at the end of 2020 are most likely to be spread evenly across 10 months of sales next year, experts predict.
