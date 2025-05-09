Gas-based ‘green’ steel uncompetitive in South Australia, think-tank urges hydrogen pivot

Published 13:39 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 13:39 on May 9, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Australia

South Australia’s plan to revive and decarbonise its Whyalla steelworks, one of only two major steel production facilities in the country, risks missing the mark if it leans too heavily on gas rather than green hydrogen, a briefing note published this week has warned.