WWF report reveals impact of energy transition mineral extraction on Key Biodiversity Areas

Published 13:30 on May 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:30 on May 9, 2025

At least 7% of existing energy transition minerals (ETM) extraction sites around the world sit within Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs), affecting an area twice the size of Belgium, according to a WWF report released this week.
