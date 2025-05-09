WWF report reveals impact of energy transition mineral extraction on Key Biodiversity Areas

Published 13:30 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 13:30 on May 9, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, South & Central

At least 7% of existing energy transition minerals (ETM) extraction sites around the world sit within Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs), affecting an area twice the size of Belgium, according to a WWF report released this week.